KeyCorp Weighs in on Fastenal’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.