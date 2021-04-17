KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Great Ajax worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

