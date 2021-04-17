KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

