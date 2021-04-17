KG&L Capital Management LLC Invests $928,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $645.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

