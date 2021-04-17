KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after buying an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $215.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.19.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

