KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $345,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

