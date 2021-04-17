Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.