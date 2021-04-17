Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $1.61 million and $19,456.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00292279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.62 or 0.00734423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,150.93 or 0.99444438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.89 or 0.00832443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

