Kirk Somers Sells 8,400 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00.

CDLX opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.