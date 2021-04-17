KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.