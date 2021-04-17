Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.10

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.10 ($13.06) and last traded at €11.15 ($13.12), with a volume of 348276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.09 ($13.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.70 ($12.59).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

