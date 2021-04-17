KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

