Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 21,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,034,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 873,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

