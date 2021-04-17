Krios (GIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.25 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $1,516.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00238224 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

