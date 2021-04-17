LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €61.00 by Morgan Stanley

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of LXS stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, hitting €61.36 ($72.19). 274,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.66. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

