Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Verger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

