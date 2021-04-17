Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 721.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.25. 1,231,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

