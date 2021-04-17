Lattice Token Price Reaches $1.01 (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $28.97 million and $2.54 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00296925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.00732467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,314.78 or 0.99348898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.00829349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

