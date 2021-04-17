Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $184.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

NYSE LEA opened at $182.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,014,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

