Lethean (LTHN) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $582,434.30 and $542.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,473.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.79 or 0.03985331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00517162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,130.83 or 0.01810080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00685995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.87 or 0.00572840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.82 or 0.00446291 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

