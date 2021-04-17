Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $281,904.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $281,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.