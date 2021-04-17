Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $289.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

