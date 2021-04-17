Lisk Achieves Market Cap of $835.10 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $835.10 million and $60.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00010741 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00025904 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,739,976 coins and its circulating supply is 127,809,708 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

