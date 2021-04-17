LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

