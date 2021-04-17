Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 10,648 BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.06% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $18.72 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

