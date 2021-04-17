LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. LKQ has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LKQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LKQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 548,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in LKQ by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

