Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after acquiring an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after acquiring an additional 620,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

FRC stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

