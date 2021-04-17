Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

