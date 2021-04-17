Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.