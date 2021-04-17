Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 580 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,971,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $127.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

