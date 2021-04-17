Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $332.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.67 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.