Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.