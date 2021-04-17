Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

