Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.59.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

