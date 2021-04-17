LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,674 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of CWST opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

