LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,734 Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Separately, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

SPMV stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

