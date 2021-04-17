LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,601 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $64.12.

