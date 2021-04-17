LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

