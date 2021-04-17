LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NYSE FTCH opened at $49.59 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

