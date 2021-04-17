LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,879 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.