LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.71 million, a P/E ratio of 151.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

