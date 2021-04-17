Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 23,908 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

