Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.90

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 81186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

