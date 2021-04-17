Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$15.60 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.18. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.