Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

