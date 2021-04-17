Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

MGA stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 1,667,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,769. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. Magna International has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

