Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Up 7.6%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 31,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,510,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

