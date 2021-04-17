MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 4.4%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.03. 4,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 576,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

