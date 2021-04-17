Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.41. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 465,906 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOZ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.47 million and a P/E ratio of -62.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.60.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0497976 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

