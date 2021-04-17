Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF remained flat at $$1.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. Marston’s has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

